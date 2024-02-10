One dream unites 100 women

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

AS a young girl, Moreblessings Tanyanyiwa (23) witnessed the struggles of women in Kessington, Bulawayo. She saw how they lacked opportunities, resources and support to achieve their dreams. She made a vow to find a way to help at least one woman to become empowered and independent.

Later she did not stop at one. She did not stop at ten, neither did she stop at a 100.

Moreblessings, along with her partners, organised a fundraising and empowerment programme that reached out to more than 100 women. The event was not only a source of financial aid but also a platform for learning and networking. The money raised from the event was donated to 10 women who had plans to start their own businesses.

“It pains me to see a woman without means of making a livelihood especially from where I come from. I used to see women who had no plans regarding ways to fix their lives. That is why I did this programme with the hope that when they get funds they will improve their lives,” says Moreblessings, who is also a law student.

Entry to the event was free but guests were encouraged to buy food and drinks as well as make donations. The generosity of the guests was overwhelming as they appreciated the initiative.

“Apart from fundraising, we also had some women in business who made presentations on how to start and run businesses,” said Moreblessings.

The women who received the money were overjoyed and grateful. They made a commitment to use the money to start businesses.

Moreblessings and her partners said they will make a follow up to provide guidance and mentorship to the beneficiaries.

At the same event donations were made for schoolchildren who are disadvantaged and Moreblessings is now looking for a school where she could donate.

“The event was very successful and the response from women prepared to uplift other women was overwhelming. I did not think we could get so many women donating and contributing towards empowering other women,” says Moreblessings.

The women who attended the event also shared their positive feedback and appreciation. They said they learned a lot from the speakers, the panellists as well as interacting among themselves. They also made new connections and friendships that they hope to maintain and grow.

“The launch of the empowerment programme was a big success where we were able to engage with women from different ages and walks of life. I was happy it was not just a fundraising event but we also got lessons on financial literacy and what to expect when doing business. Good business networks and sisterhood was the icing on the cake for the day. We look forward to seeing more seminars like this from the organisers so that more women can be helped to start their businesses,” said Ms Precious Jewels.

Ms Nashel Mukondo, said: “My favourite topic of the day was managing business and looking after my mental health. I realised that women who are in business often forget about their mental health as they focus on their clients and what the clients want. I learned some tips on how to balance my work and my well-being and how to cope with stress and challenges.”–@flora_sibanda