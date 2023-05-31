One good deed leads to another

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

The story of a 16-year-old girl from Nkayi District in Matabeleland North province who received a prosthetic leg after her plight was published in the Chronicle has resulted in another amputee receiving a prosthetic leg.

Nomabutho Ncube was amputated after being bitten by a snake while she was in Grade 4.

After the publication of her story, some well-wishers donated money to help her, but Leonard Cheshire Disability Zimbabwe took over all the expenses for her prosthetic leg.

Part of the money that was donated to her was used to assist Mr Nqobile Sibanda (34) from Tshayani Village in Ward 6, Nkayi District, who is benefiting from his generosity after lending Nomabutho his crutches when she came to Bulawayo in April to look for assistance.

He inconvenienced himself and made a sacrifice for Nomabutho who was in Bulawayo for two weeks with his crutches.

Leonard Cheshire Disability Zimbabwe came to Mr Sibanda’s assistance and donated a prosthetic knee component which is the most expensive part of the whole limb.

The artificial leg which was made at Bulawayo’s Cassim’s Prosthetics has since been handed over to Mr Sibanda who is back in Nkayi and walking again.

“I broke my leg during a soccer match on 15 September 2021 and due to Covid-19 regulations obtaining, I didn’t immediately seek the required medical assistance as there was no transport. There was no help offered at the health centres near my area. When I finally managed to go to Mpilo, my leg was amputated and I have been using crutches since then. But by helping Nomabutho, I have also helped myself as I have also benefitted,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said he was grateful for the help he got from the well-wishers as the prosthetic leg has changed his life as he is able to walk and many activities he could not do before.

Meanwhile, Mr Sibanda’s friend, Mr Menelisi Ncube (25) is appealing for assistance to get a prosthetic leg just like his friend’s.

Mr Ncube who is from the Nzamani area said his leg was amputated following a scotch-cart accident and delays in getting medical assistance led to the leg rotting and consequently being amputated.

“I broke my leg when I was six years old. My left leg was amputated while Nqobile (Sibanda), who is a friend, had his right leg amputated. When one of us buys shoes, we give the shoe which we can’t use to the other. I’m now tired of using crutches because they’re now causing me pain in my waist and hands. Kindly help me to get assistance so that my life can be changed like what has happened with my friend,” he said.

Mr Ncube said his leg was amputated at Mpilo Central Hospital and he has been using crutches which are now giving him problems.

He said he managed to go to school where he attained three O-Levels and wishes to continue with his education.

“The inside of my palms is now very hard and when I exchange greetings with people, they’re taken aback. I can’t walk long distances because my waist is affected as well. There’s also a lot of stigma associated with my condition and people call me names,” he said.

For Mr Ncube to get help, he would need to travel to Bulawayo or Harare for assessment which will provide details as to how much is needed for his prosthetic leg.

Those who wish to assist Mr Ncube may contact the family on +263 77 274 9395. —@themkhust