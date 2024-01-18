  • Today Thu, 18 Jan 2024

One killed, 10 injured as Zupco bus overturns

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

ONE person died while 10 others were injured when a Zupco bus carrying 21 passengers veered off the road before overturning.

In a statement, police said the accident occurred on Tuesday around 10 am at the 143km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/01/24 at around 1000 hours at the 143-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road in which a Zupco bus carrying 21 passengers veered off the road before overturning. Subsequently, one person was killed whilst ten others were injured,” reads the statement.

 

