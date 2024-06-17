One killed in head-on collision 

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

ONE person died on the spot while several others escaped with injuries after two were involved in a head-on collision along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Police in Midlands Province confirmed the accident which occurred on June 16 between Kadoma and Kwekwe.

“John Matinhari, (56) of Riverside in Gweru was driving a white Toyota Fortuner along Harare-Bulawayo road towards Bulawayo with three passengers on board. At the same time Ackim Haurovi, [55] of Mosi Mine Compound in Kwekwe was driving a green Toyota Wish along the same road towards Harare carrying one passenger,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

When the two reached the 209km peg, it is alleged that Haurovi tried to overtake another vehicle resulting in a head-on collision with Matinhari’s vehicle.

Haurovi died on the spot as a result of the impact while other people from both vehicles sustained various injuries.

“We are conscientising motorists on the need to observe traffic rules and regulations. It is sad to note that most of the road accidents are due to human error and we have witnessed that many lives continue to be lost and property damaged,” said Inspector Mahoko.