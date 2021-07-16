Breaking News
One million Zimbabweans get first Covid-19 jab – President Mnangagwa

16 Jul, 2021
The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

ONE million Zimbabweans have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a message on his twitter page, President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed gratitude towards health personnel for making the achievement a reality.

“One million Zimbabweans have now received their first Covid-19 jab. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and health officials who have made this possible. You are true Zimbabwean heroes.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, President Mnangagwa said the country was now vaccinating people at a rate of 40 000 doses per day. He urged citizens of the country to get vaccinated in order to keep the country safe and help revive the economy.

Government has rolled out a mass vaccination exercise as part of efforts to achieve head immunity and revive the economy which has been affected by the global pandemic.

On Thursday last week the country received two million Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines which were distributed across provinces.

@DubeMatutu

