One more dies from Covid-19

13 Jan, 2023
The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu ,Online Reporter

ONE more person has died from Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child care show that the death was recorded in Mashonaland West province while 73 new cases were reported countrywide during the same period.

“The seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 53 from 52 which was recorded the previous day. There were no people who received the first dose of the vaccine while 198 received the second dose bringing the cumulative to 4 956 558 while

575 people received their third dose bringing cumulative to 1 288 797,” read a report from the Ministry.

“As of Thursday, Zimbabwe had recorded 260 747 cases including 254 355 recoveries and 5 643 deaths.” [email protected]

 

