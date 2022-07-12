One of R Kelly’s alleged victims says they are now engaged

A woman who is alleged to have been abused by singer R Kelly has said she is engaged to the star and claims he is ‘not the monster’ people say he is in a letter she sent ahead of his sentencing for sex-trafficking.

Joycelyn Savage wrote a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly before he was handed a 30-year sentence, in which she claimed that he ‘an all-around incredible person’ and insisted that she was ‘not the victim’.

Claims that Kelly was abusing Savage come out in 2019, with accusations he had got her pregnant and forced her to have abortions twice.

However, a month after the accusations were made, Savage claimed an imposter made was responsible and denied she had ever been forced to have an abortion.

In her letter, Savage said: “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fianće.

“I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”