Zimbabwe Embassy in Sudan attacked

Zimbabwe Embassy in Sudan attacked

One of the three Honda Fit vehicle burnt

20 Jun, 2023
0 Comments
One of the three Honda Fit vehicle burnt

The Chronicle

[email protected]

THREE Honda Fit vehicles were burnt to wreckages as well as 17 tuck-shops which were also burnt down in a fight over gold turfs at Wanderer gold mine in Shurugwi.

 The incident allegedly happened on Friday when gold rivalry groups fought running battles over the control of mining areas.

Wanderer gold mine is one of the oldest mines in Shurugwi and there are several truck-shops dotted around the mine which sell groceries, beverages and even clothing to gold miners operating in the area.

The mine is believed to have some of the richest gold reserves in the country.

