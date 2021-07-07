One-off Test to kickstart Bangladesh’s first tour of Zim in 8 years

HAVING lost their previous respective Test series, both Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will want to return to winning ways in the one-off affair at Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh’s full-fledged tour of Zimbabwe begins today with the one-off Test.

The visitors will be without opener Tamim Iqbal, who suffered a knee injury last month, but will be happy that Mushfiqur Rahim has recovered from a finger injury, while Shakib Al Hasan too will return after missing their last series against Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe named a 20-man squad for the Test series, with four uncapped players, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie and Dion Myers.

Tendai Chatara returns to the squad on the back of strong domestic showings, having last played for Zimbabwe in 2018.

Skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams are set to miss the game as they continue to quarantine.

Having suffered two innings defeat in their last Test series, stand-in captain Brendan Taylor will look for an improved performance from his side at home.

Remember the last time

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test played at Dhaka in February 2020.

Batting first, Zimbabwe could only post 265 runs on the board, with only Craig Ervine (107) and Prince Masvaure (64) making sizeable contributions with that bat.

In response, Bangladesh declared the innings at 560/6 with a massive lead of 295 runs, thanks to an unbeaten double century from Mushfiqur Rahim and a century from skipper Mominul Haque.

Zimbabwe had no answers to the spin duo of Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam, who accounted for nine wickets in the third innings as the visitors were bundled out for just 189.

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said Shakib looks really hungry to play Tests again.

“The thing that’s always the key with big players is their desire and attitude when they come into a Test series. It is great to have him back.

He balances the side really well. He bats in the top six, and he is a frontline bowler. He is what every international team is looking for, so it is really pleasing to have him back. He has brought really good energy and attitude on this tour as well.” – ICC Cricket