‘One people, one Zimbabwe!’. . President’s call for national peace & unity

Part of the multitude at the 2025 Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Easter Conference at Mbungo Estate in Masvingo

Blessings Chidakwa in MASVINGO

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has made an impassioned plea for Zimbabweans to stand together, declaring that no one should be allowed to sow seeds of division and disunity in a country that is enjoying prevailing peace and tranquillity.

Zimbabwe being a unitary State, the President said peace-loving Zimbabweans should always pursue unity that knows no boundary, with the role of the Church and State being to propel social development.

President Mnangagwa said in a world facing many challenges such as climate change, illegal sanctions and geopolitical conflicts, the message of peace remains relevant and must always be upheld.

In a speech read on his behalf by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe at the 2025 Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Easter Conference at Mbungo Estate in Masvingo, the President said the country should remain united.

“We are one people, one Zimbabwe. Nothing and no one must be allowed to sow seeds of division, disunity or confusion among us. In John 13 verse 34, Christ said, ‘A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.’

“We are instructed to love one another, even as Jesus loved us. The God of peace desires that we live in love, united, respecting one another, serving our country and worshipping Him,” he said.

The Head of State and Government said the State and Church are one, and according to Ephesians 2 verses 19 and 20, “We are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens and members of the household of Almighty God, built on a solid foundation, with Jesus Christ as the chief cornerstone.”

President Mnangagwa said unity among “God’s people”, where individuals or groups come together with a shared purpose and common goals, is a powerful force.

“It strengthens our collective will and transforms groups of individuals into engine rooms of greater successes and development within families, communities and the nation as a whole.

“Let us, therefore, pursue unity that knows no boundaries religion, tribe, race, colour, age or geography. When we are united at every level, Jesus, according to Matthew 18 verse 19, says: ‘If two of you shall agree on earth as touching anything that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in Heaven’,” he said.

The President urged the nation and the Church in particular to recognise and harness both individual and collective capacities to propel the socio-economic development, modernisation and industrialisation of the country, through demonstrating unfailing love.

“May we pray for our nation, according to Ephesians 3 verses 16 to 19, which in summary says: ‘That out of His glorious riches Jesus Christ may strengthen us with power through the Holy Spirit, and that Christ may dwell in our nation through faith; and also pray that our motherland, Zimbabwe, may be filled with the love of Jesus, that exceeds all knowledge.

“This will enable us to approach both our opportunities and challenges with love and unity of purpose transforming disputes through dialogue, turning hostilities into compassion and understanding,” he said.

The President also called for the nation to pray for peace to prevail in the SADC region, across the continent, and throughout the world, where people are experiencing conflict, displacement, insecurity and instability.

As for the Easter holidays, President Mnangagwa said it is not only a celebration of Christ’s victory over death, but also a constant reminder of the call to be peacemakers.

“In the Book of Matthew, Chapter 5 verse 9, the Bible says: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.’

“This highlights that it is critically important for our lives to reflect God’s character, which is pleasing to Him.

“Further, let us strive to create communities where peace and unity flourish, through love and forgiveness. This message must saturate our everyday interactions at all levels,” he said.

President Mnangagwa added: “Through the victory of the Lord Jesus Christ on the cross at the household and family level, in our workplaces and communities let us practise kindness, mindful of the fact that every act of love and forgiveness is a step towards consolidating our national peace and unity.”

The Head of State of Government said Zimbabweans can truly testify that Jesus Christ is peace.

“He is Jehovah weRugare. Our nation testifies that indeed, He embraces our country with peace.

“Our nation is secure, built upon the word of Jesus Christ. In John 14 verse 27, He said: ‘Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.’”

President Mnangagwa said the theme of the event, “Christ: The Original Conveyor of Peace through Love and Forgiveness”, is timely and urges continued practice of the love, harmony, peace and unity exemplified by our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“As a nation, communities, families and individuals, let us be encouraged by Hebrews 12 verses 1 and 2, which urges us to lay aside every weight and run with endurance the race set before us looking unto Jesus Christ, the author and finisher of our faith, who endured the cross despite the shame, and is now seated at the right hand of the throne of Almighty God,” he said.

“Today, we celebrate His resurrection and the impact of His life and death on each of us. For us believers, this Resurrection Sunday also reassures us that death was defeated and that in Jesus we have life forever-more and are joint heirs of the Kingdom of God,” he said.

President Mnangagwa urged citizens to keep pressing on in the quest to emulate Christ in both word and deed.

“In doing so, we continue to rely on the incorruptible word of God, in the Holy Bible, which states in 2 Timothy 3 verse 16 that the word is ‘sufficient and useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting, and training in uprightness, so that we, the followers of Christ, may be thoroughly equipped for every good work,’” he said.

“We must depend on Jehovah God in building our nation brick by brick, in working for our communities and families stone upon stone; in modernising and industrialising our country step by step; and also in winning souls to our faith. It is He who causes our plans to succeed.”

Top officials present included Cabinet Ministers Anxious Masuka and Lovemore Matuke, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, Zanu-PF Politburo members, service chiefs and senior Government officials.