One person dies after bus and train collide

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

ONE person died in a train and bus accident which happened on Tuesday morning in Harare.

In a statement, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said one person died on the spot while others suffered various degrees of injury.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the driver of the bus failed to stop at the level of crossing leading to the accident.

The NRZ expressed condolences to the family of the deceased person and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The parastatal encouraged drivers to observe level-crossing rules to avoid such tragic incidents

“One person died on the spot while several others suffered various degrees of injuries after a bus was hit by a train at the Paisley level crossing in Workington, Harare in the wee hours of today.

“Preliminary inquiries indicate that the driver of the bus failed to stop at the level crossing, resulting in the accident,” read the statement.