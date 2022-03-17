One person dies as Active cases fall.

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 285 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 243 650 cases, 5 418 deaths and 233 264 recoveries.

The national recovery rate goes to 96% and active cases go down to 4 968.

58 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools in Mashonaland East (48), Mashonaland Central (5), BULAWAYO (3), Masvingo (1) and Mashonaland West (1).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 406 660 people having received their first dose, 3 435 409 receiving their second dose while 165 108 receiving their third dose.

A total of 5 210 received their first jab yesterday, 4 134 received their second jab while 4 401 received their third jab.

As of March 15, 2022, at 3 PM there were 62 people that were hospitalized with 10 new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 50 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Six people were asymptomatic while six people had severe symptoms.

Manicaland recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland West which recorded 56 new cases. Mashonaland East had 50 new cases followed by Midlands with 28 new cases. Matabeleland North recorded 26 new cases and Masvingo recorded 20 new cases.

Mashonaland Central had 14 new cases followed by Matabeleland South which recorded 12 new cases.

Harare recorded 7 new cases while Bulawayo recorded the least number of cases which is 6.

