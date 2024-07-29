One person dies as speering driver loses control on highway

Diana Baloyi Moyo

One person died and four were injured after a speeding driver failed to control a Nissan NP 300 vehicle along the Harare- Chirundu Road.

The driver, Rawlings Chifamba (37) appeared before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court on charges of culpable homicide.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “On the 26th of January 2024 at around 1700 hours the accused person was driving a Nissan NP 300 motor vehicle along Harare- Chirundu road with seven passengers on board. Upon reaching the 167km peg along the said road the accused person lost control of the motor vehicle due to overspeeding. The motor vehicle overturned once and landed on its roof. As a result, one of the passengers died on the spot whilst four others sustained injuries.”

Particulars of Negligence were; traveling at an excessive speed in the circumstances, failing to stop or act reasonably when an accident or collision seemed imminent, and failing to keep the vehicle under proper control

“The accused person was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment wholly suspended on the condition that he perform 210 hours of community service. Additionally, the accused person was prohibited from driving Class 4 vehicles for 6 months and his license is to be endorsed, ”said the NPAZ