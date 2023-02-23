One person succumbs to Covid-19

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

One person has succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe while 48 people tested positive during the past 24 hours, statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show.

The death was recorded in Matabeleland North province.

According to the Ministry, 5 619 people received the first dose during the same period bringing the cumulative to 6 802 210 people.

“A total of 1 661 people received their second dose bringing cumulative to 5 053 583 while 7 118 received their third dose bringing cumulative to 1 569 329. As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe had recorded 264 011 Covid-19 cases including 257 619 recoveries and 5 664 deaths.”

