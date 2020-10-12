One person tests positive for Covid-19

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ONE person tested positive to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours amid reports that there are 1 277 active cases in Zimbabwe.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the new case was reported from Bulawayo province.

According to the Ministry, the national recovery rate no stands at 81 percent.

“As at 11 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 011 confirmed cases, including 6 505 recoveries and 230 deaths. One new cases was recorded in the last 24 hours and the seven day rolling average for new cases goes down from 18 to 17,” read the statement from the Ministry.

“Bulawayo province recorded nine new recoveries while Midlands recorded three.”

About 597 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and no death was recorded.

@thamamoe