Online applications for aspiring nurses

Harare Bureau

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has started to receive online applications from aspiring student nurses countrywide.

The recruitment follows an advertisement flighted in the media over the weekend.

Applications are being submitted using the Health ministry’s electronic platform hh://mohcc.go.zw with August 31, 2019 being the deadline.

“The cost of accessing the Electronic Application Form is RTGS$10 payable to MoHCC’s merchant code 334085 (no additional payments are required as this is the only fee to be paid),” read the advert.

“The invitations for interviews which will be held at specified venues will be through the MoHCC e-recruitment electronic platform. Only candidates that meet the recruitment criteria will be shortlisted for interviews.”

Government has since revised the nurse recruitment policy, adding Mathematics to the two key subjects of the 5 “O” levels required which used to be English and a Science subject.

The applicants must be aged between 17 and 30 years.

Meanwhile, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has strongly warned would-be offenders who prey on unsuspecting applicants through pretending that they can organise training vacancies for them that they would be dealt with severely.

“We are aware that a lot of our people are going to fall victim to both cyber criminals and some hospital workers into believing that they will be assisted to get training vacancies but I want to warn that we will deal decisively with such rogue elements at our hospitals.

“No monies must be paid to anyone and this new recruiting method is meant to curb corruption. Prospective candidates must utilise our platform which is the official platform. Individuals who are caught duping people will face the music. We are saying ‘Zero Tolerance to corruption in student nurse recruitment’.

Student nurse recruitment has been marred by corruption over the years with unsuspecting applicants being made to pay as much as US$2 000 to appear for an interview alone without a guarantee to get a place.