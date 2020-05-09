Online shows: Byo artistes appeal for sponsorship

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE absence of Bulawayo artistes on the radar at a time the world is embracing virtual shows has become a serious cause for concern for many who would love to see artistes, especially musicians from the country’s arts hub come to the party.

Ever since the hosting of shows was banned in most countries as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, artistes started hosting virtual shows (online) to keep their fans entertained while also seeking to remain relevant.

Locally, Zimdancehall artistes through various music promoters in Harare, have been hosting these online shows on Facebook and Instagram almost daily.

This has seen up-and-coming artistes such as Van Choga rising to fame because of his antics at the shows. This has kept the Zimdancehall genre alive.

Other artistes such as Tammy Moyo, Janet Manyowa and Ammara Brown have also staged individual shows on their social media pages.

After watching Zimdancehall artistes shine at the recently held Gara Mumba Iwe show on Facebook where Winky D stole the show, fans could not help but ask why other genres were not included. Conspicuous by their absence were Bulawayo artistes.

It would have been great to see artistes from different genres but the show organiser, Passion Java who has a bias towards Zimdancehall, simply said they invite those who would have been suggested by people to their shows.

The big question is: Why are Bulawayo musicians not hosting virtual shows?

Is it an issue of the high costs of data, lack of sponsorship/ funding, lack of knowledge on the hosting of the shows, general lack of confidence or what?

Saturday Leisure this week had a chat with some of the city’s artistes to hear their side of the story.

Many said they had no resources to host such shows. Aeiou hit-maker Novuyo Seagirl, who seemed to be coming up very well on the national scene after making a mark at the Zimbabwe Music Awards earlier this year, said most artistes cannot afford data for the live streams.

“For one to be online, they need data and data is expensive these days. Some artistes depend on music for a living and with this whole situation (lockdown), it’s likely to be a hassle to even afford data enough to power a whole concert online.

“Also, my assumption is that even the artistes who had side businesses have been affected somehow as most businesses were closed as a result of the lockdown,” said Seagirl.

The award-winning house sensation said the little money that artistes are getting is now going towards putting food on the table as they have families to fend for.

“The little we have is being spent on food and other basics. We know fans are looking up to us for entertainment but we also have families to look after,” said Seagirl.

Arts guru, Raisedon Baya who is one of the Intwasa Festival and Bulawayo Arts Awards organisers, said the online presence of artistes in Bulawayo is almost zero because most are living from hand to mouth.

“I think it (absence of artistes online) basically speaks to our poverty. Online presence itself for Bulawayo artistes is almost zero. This is because most have no access to equipment and the Internet.

“I think expecting them to just suddenly switch to online shows is expecting too much,” said Baya.

He said the artistes should be empowered so that their presence online during the lockdown is felt.

Mzoe 7 who recently released an awareness song on the pandemic said most online shows have sponsors, a privilege Bulawayo artistes are not enjoying.

“If we look at what’s happening worldwide and locally, most of the online shows are being organised by the corporate world, for example the dancehall ones which are being hosted by Nash Events (with support from Nash Paints).

“The biggest problem we’re having is that we cannot afford to hold such shows.”

Umkhathi Theatre Works director Matesu Dube said as much as they would love to stream live skits online, they are incapacitated because they have no resources.

“We have no resources to work on something at the moment and remember, every product we do needs resources. It’s difficult to work on something to put online without getting any income.

“Streaming also needs resources and at the end of the day, the artistes don’t benefit,” said Dube.

Bolamba Culture Birds director Mthabisi Dube said they have not been able to put out their dances to the public through online platforms as they are failing to secure sponsors for the shows.

“As artistes, we’re affected and we don’t have funds to do such activities as we’re having a challenge of sponsorship and funding.

“The issue is different compared to Harare as the artistes are getting sponsorship deals to host the online shows.”

Musician and actor Madlela Skhobokhobo said he has tried to post some of his skits on Facebook but is unable to stream live.

“I share my skits every time on my Facebook pages although I am failing to stream them live.

“What we need as artistes is the corporate world’s support and those with willing hearts and pockets to help us do that,” said Madlela.

Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts director Nkululeko Dube said all hope was not lost as creativity will eventually come to the party.

“The creativity and content in the city is abundant and the new audiences are there. I trust that local creatives will catch up and it’s not as if nothing is happening totally,” said Dube.

Veteran musician, Jeys Marabini who performed at the Switch On Zimbabwe virtual concert last week said he is working on something.

A show being organised by Common Roots today will also feature the city’s artistes, Seagirl and Qeqe Mntambo.

After all is said and done, artistes from the region have expressed willingness to come to the party but are incapacitated. Nkululeko Nkala, who has been working closely with artistes for years, challenged the region’s business community to support artistes.

Artistes in Beitbridge are also crying for sponsorship. — @mthabisi_mthire.