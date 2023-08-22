Only accredited journalists can capture images in polling stations- ZEC

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

ANYONE who is not an accredited journalist is not allowed to capture images inside polling stations, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said.

Zimbabweans go to the polls tomorrow, Wednesday, to elect a president, members of the House of Assembly, and Councillors.

“The use of cellphones and taking of photographs inside the polling station is prohibited. Only accredited journalists are allowed to take photographs and videos inside the polling station.

“However, they cannot take a picture or film a voter while he/she is casting his/her vote,” reads the statement.