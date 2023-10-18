Only fully compliant sports associations to undertake or host international events, SRC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

WITH immediate effect, no national sports association will undertake or host international events while not in full compliance with statutory and administrative obligations in terms of the Sports and Recreation Commission Act.

The SRC director general Elleta Nengomasha announced the hardline stance in a letter to presidents, chief executive officers and secretary generals of all registered national sports associations in the country dated October 17.

“The SRC is mandated to coordinate, control, develop, regulate, and foster all sports and recreation activities in Zimbabwe. This includes the approval of sport and recreation tours and competitions and the review, approval and disbursement of funding requests.

National Sport Associations (NSAs), likewise are obliged to comply with all statutory requirements as prescribed in the Sports and Recreation Commission Act and enabling regulations including directives, circulars and instructions issued by the SRC from time to time.

“All NSA’s are therefore directed to ensure FULL compliance with statutory and administrative obligations failing which NO approvals, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, shall be issued for competitions, tours or funding requests. National Sport Associations are reminded that full compliance with both statutory and administrative requirements is compulsory, and NO WAIVERS shall be granted. The SRC Legal and Compliance department remains available to assist with pertinent compliance issues,” wrote Nengomasha.

She said requirements for approved incoming tours are, a declaration of compliance with statutory requirements, an application to be submitted at least 30 days prior to the tour, the country or organisation, represented by the entities undertaking the tour, a full nominal list of the person(s) taking part in the tour and where known, their country/countries of origin, passport number(s) and expiry dates, the duration of the tour inclusive of travel and activity dates.

The NSA should also state the purpose or benefits realised through the hosting of the tour, accommodation establishment at which the touring persons/entities shall be domiciled in Zimbabwe, and adequate proof of funding for the tour.

For outgoing tours, wrote the SRC director general, there must be a declaration of full compliance with statutory requirements, an application to be submitted at least 30 days before the tour.

“There must be a clearance by/from the relevant local National Association, full list of the person(s) taking part in the tour and passport number(s) and expiry date, duration of the tour inclusive of travel and activity dates. All/any amounts which the touring persons/entities may become liable to pay in connection with the tour giving details of the matters on which such amounts will be expended and purpose or benefits realised through hosting the tour as well as adequate proof of funding,” said Nengomasha.