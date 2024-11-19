Only those who are capable of fighting can stop a fight” -Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military

“A strong country must have a strong military, only then can the security of the nation be guaranteed”

On January 26th, 2014, a helicopter was en route to Arxan, a high-latitude city in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The temperature had dropped to minus 30 degrees Celsius in this snowy frontier city. Braving the severe weather, Xi Jinping disembarked from the helicopter and continued his journey to the border post by car. The soldiers guarding the country’s borders in all weathers are always on his mind. Upon arrival, Xi Jinping proposed walking along the border patrol route to visit the soldiers on frontline duty.

Walking in thick snow, Xi Jinping held out his hand and shook hands firmly with the soldiers and said “Such heavy snowfall! You all have worked hard!” Seeing the frost on the soldiers’ eyelashes and the snow on their windproof face masks, Xi Jinping got emotional,“I am deeply touched upon seeing how you work in such conditions. Living in a world of snow and ice and enduring the inclement weather, you are guarding the border for our country and our people, and we will never forget your contribution and sacrifice.”

Temperature can drop to minus 50 degrees Celsius in Arxan in the depth of winter when it’s enveloped in ice and snow. Every day, border soldiers walk over a dozen kilometers on patrol on mountainous paths. Xi Jinping continued with his inspection tour to a hilltop lookout post. In the bitter cutting wind, Xi Jinping hiked up the steep steps to the post, over 1,000 meters above the sea level. He signed his name on the duty log and said to the sentry, “Today, I stand guard beside you.”

“A strong country must have a strong military, only then can the security of the nation be guaranteed.” Xi Jinping said, “Only by modernizing national defense and the military can national sovereignty, security, and development interests be better defended.”

China has 22,000 kilometers of land border, 18,000 kilometers of continental coastline, and an island coastline measuring 14,000 kilometers. Since 2012, China has constructed over 30,000 kilometers of border and coastline defense patrol roads, and hundreds of wharves, helipads, and watchtowers. Additionally, continuous improvements have been made to the monitoring network for border and coastal defense.

“Being able to fight and win battles is the mission and responsibility of the military,” Xi Jinping said. Since assuming the role as chairman of the Central Military Commission, Xi Jinping has boarded warships, tanks, and fighter jets, observed live drills and engaged in discussions with frontline officers and soldiers. He said that elevating the people’s army to world-class standard is a strategic task for building a modern socialist country. In his view, reforms aimed at strengthening military capabilities, advancing science and technology to enhance defense readiness, as well as promoting talent building are all integral parts of this endeavor.

Xi Jinping expected China’s military to take solid steps toward becoming a strong army. Throughout the years, the Chinese military has intensified training to improve combat capabilities, developed joint operations command systems, and carried out various realistic combat training exercises. Meanwhile, China has also leveraged strengths and resources across all dimensions to elevate the innovation capacity and proficiency in national defense science and technology.

Xi Jinping said, “Only those who are capable of fighting can stop a fight, and only by being prepared for war can we avoid it. The less capable we are, the more likely we are to be attacked. Such are the dialectics of war and peace.” “As such, China will always adhere to building a prosperous country defended by a strong military.” He said, “The Chinese people love peace. We will never seek aggression or expansion, but we have the confidence to defeat all invasions. We will never allow any people, organization or political party to split any part of Chinese territory from the country at any time, in any form. No one should expect us to swallow bitter fruit that is harmful to our sovereignty, security or development interests.”

“Where there is danger, there is the people’s army”

The Chinese military not only guards national borders but are also the first to arrive at the front lines for disaster relief.

On April 20th, 2013, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Lushan County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, causing buildings to collapse, blocking roads to the disaster area, and cutting off communications. The extent of the casualties was unclear.

Xi Jinping issued critical directives in the immediate aftermath, mobilizing the military and armed police to promptly initiate rescue and relief operations. He said, “The disaster situation demands immediate action. Disaster relief forces should think of it as a combat situation and fight to win. We must spare no efforts to rescue people in distress, treat the wounded, and prevent secondary disasters.”

Less than two hours after the earthquake struck, over 4,000 soldiers and armed police officers had already reached the front lines for rescue operations. At a military airport in Sichuan, helicopters were taking off and landing one after another. Air Force officer Ma Xiaodong, who was involved in the rescue efforts, said that the military transport and rescue teams were racing against time to transfer injured residents and medical personnel, and to deliver disaster relief supplies such as folding beds, generators, and water purification vehicles. “They couldn’t afford to rest at all. The planes took off immediately after they landed. They needed to bring over the medical team to other disaster-stricken areas like Baoxing.”

In times of major natural disasters like earthquakes or floods, Xi Jinping always gives immediate directives, and mobilizes all available resources to safeguard the lives and property of the people. In the face of disaster, his No.1 concern has always been, “Put people and their lives first.” In the most severe and dangerous situations, it is always the people’s army that rushes to the forefront.

Xi Jinping says that at any time and under any circumstances, Chinese military must be ready to protect the people. “The people’s army breathes the same air as the people, shares the same future with them, and stays truly connected to them. Wherever there are threats or dangers, you will find the people’s army on the front lines.” In times of peace, Chinese soldiers have consistently stepped forward during critical moments like earthquake and floods, to safeguard people’s lives and property.

Xi Jinping says that as long as the military and the people work closely in collaboration, China can overcome any difficulty and defeat any enemy. “The Chinese military should keep in mind the sacred duty of fighting for the people, and also protecting people’s peaceful lives. ”

“The Chinese military is a staunch defender of world peace”

“Reporting to the Chairman, I am going to South Sudan…” “…going to South Sudan…” “…to Abyei as commander of the peacekeeping helicopter squadron…” “I hope you faithfully carry out your peacekeeping missions, contribute more to maintaining world peace, and demonstrate the good image of the Chinese military to the world.” In January 2022, Xi Jinping visited the Central Theater Command, where he received briefings from peacekeeping infantry battalions, engineers, medical teams, and helicopter squadrons.

In 1990, the Chinese military officially joined United Nations peacekeeping operations. Over the past three decades, China has deployed about 50,000 peacekeepers to more than 20 UN peacekeeping missions. These blue helmets from China have built roads and bridges, cleared mines and explosives, and mitigated conflicts. They have operated in high-risk areas worldwide and become a steadfast force for world peace. But unfortunately, more than a dozen Chinese peacekeepers have lost their lives for the cause of world peace.

When Xi Jinping addressed the UN Leaders’ Summit on Peacekeeping in New York in 2015, he said, “It was for the purpose of peace that the UN peacekeeping operations came into being. Now as an important means of upholding world peace and security, the peacekeeping operations bring confidence to the conflict areas, and hope to the local people.”

“Our Chinese parents are here…” Children’s laughter filled the air at the International SOS Children’s Village in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Towards the end of May 2022, the 25th batch of Chinese peacekeeping medical personnel visited the children’s village. The SOS village was located on a hillside near the medical team’s station. As one of the DR Congo’s earliest orphanage charity organizations, the village housed over 100 orphans from war or disease at that time.

Since 2005, Chinese peacekeeping medical teams have made assistance to the village an integral part of their mission. They brought food and textbooks to the children, played games with them, and provided complimentary medical care. The children in the village affectionately called these Chinese soldiers “Dad” and “Mom”. Xing Wenrong, former head of the medical team, said, “The officers and soldiers stationed here have rotated time after time, but our care and concern for the children have never wavered.”

China’s support in UN peacekeeping operations have made significant contributions to maintaining global peace and stability, said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations. “Chinese men and women are serving in many peacekeeping operation with a high level of professionalism and distinction. We also appreciate the support by China to many initiatives aimed at improving the effectiveness of peacekeeping. China has been pioneering a Security Council resolution on that topic and it’s leading a so-called Group of Friends on the Safety and Security of Peacekeepers.”

Till now, China has been the largest contributor of peacekeepers among the permanent members of the UN Security Council, and is the only country in the world to enshrine peaceful development in its Constitution. Xi Jinping says,“China is always a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order. The Chinese military is always a staunch defender of world peace.”

Today, the world once again stands at a historical crossroads, with the rise of Cold War mentality, power politics, and the law of the jungle, which increasingly undermines stability and certainty in global security situations. “The world is not at peace, and peace needs to be defended,” Xi Jinping said, “Enjoying peace is a blessing for the people, and defending peace is the responsibility of the people’s army.”