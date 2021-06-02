Only three Southern Region clubs affiliate

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ONLY three clubs have paid full affiliation fees in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League and five have submitted payment plans, while the rest have remained mum.

The deadline for paying affiliation fees of US$2 000 or the equivalent in local currency at the prevailing bank rate was May 30 despite protestations by clubs that felt the amount was excessive in light of their income eroded by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Clubs had pleaded with the Southern Region executive to lower the fees, but the committee insisted it’s the only way they can effectively run the Division One League, arguing that it had, in fact, reduced the fees from the previous US$2 500.

Andrew Tapela, Zifa Southern Region chairman, encouraged all teams to pay up, saying clubs that failed to meet the deadline would be sanctioned.

“I’m sure others will soon find their way to the offices because we said those with heavy loads should approach the office. Look, the reason we set the May 30 deadline is because we had anticipated that by now, we would be having details pertaining to the restart of our league.

Unfortunately, we are still waiting for the authorities to brief us on the way forward, but we remain hopeful that dates for football resumption in the lower leagues will be announced soon,” said Tapela.

While awaiting the Sports and Recreation Commission to grant Zifa clearance for lower leagues to restart their campaigns, Tapela said they will be training Covid-19 compliance officers. – @ZililoR