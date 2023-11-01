Onwards and forwards Kwantuthu Comedy Festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, Natasha Mutsiba

THE Kwantuthu Comedy Festival’s second edition which took place from October 25 to 29 at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre and the Zimbabwe Academy of Music was truly a beautiful experience.

“The more the merrier” got a new and comic meaning when, from the initial three days, the festival added a day to make it four and to hilarious results.

From the very first day, the audience was treated to exceptional comedic plays by Dominican Convent High School, Christian Brothers College and Charleston Trust Primary School students.

The children’s performances were outstanding, leaving the audience in fits of laughter throughout. One particular highlight was a 12-year-old boy from Charleston Trust Primary School, who amazed everyone with his witty stand-up comedy set which left the audience in awe.

Comic battles are the best and with Kwantuthu, there were gallons of that with battle lines drawn between Bulawayo and Harare. Bulawayo’s comic army had Mbongeni Ignatius, BrandXn and D’Juni while the travelling party consisted of Ace, Tinashe ThisIsIt, and Tinoe. The two-hour set showed how Zimbabwe’s comedy circuit is growing in leaps and bounds. From rehearsed lines to impromptu jokes, no ribs were left unbroken.

Additionally, D’Juni, whose voice resembled that of hip-hop artiste Holy Ten had the audience, especially the ladies, screaming with delight.

On the third night, there was a screening of short films by Dominican High Children, adding a different dimension to the festival. The films were not only entertaining, and funny, but they showcased the creativity of the young filmmakers.

The last day of the festival brought the Roast of Zimbabwe, with the veteran media personality Babongile Sikhonjwa as the roast master. Comedians from Zambia, Lesotho, South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe participated in the roast, creating a diverse and entertaining line-up.

These comedians were Ndiye Richard aka Triccs (Botswana), Kayumba Simunhwenze Nathan aka Smoke (Zambia), Thapelo Malani (Botswana), Joseph Sebehoaka aka Kagishure (South Africa) and Masapo (Lesotho).

One standout performer was a visually impaired comedian named Thapelo Malani, who had the audience in stitches with his funny jokes. He fearlessly mocked himself for being blind, showcasing his incredible sense of humour.

The foreign comedians were full of praise for the Zimbabwean comedians, acknowledging their immense talent and applauding their performances.

In an interview, the festival director, Maforty, expressed his gratitude for the support received from the Culture Fund, the European Union, and all the partners who contributed to the success of the event.

“The festival was a success and it met all our targets and goals. We want to thank the Bulawayo people for coming through and watching all our shows. We also want to thank the Dominican Convent and Christian Brothers College, Culture Fund, European Union, our service providers and all our partners who made this possible. It was an amazing festival and I hope next year it will be bigger and better.

“This year the festival ran for four days and we included films. Our attendees grew compared to the previous edition. We really did move a level up from last year and we hope that moving forward, we will keep going higher and higher,” he said.

Overall, the Kwantuthu Comedy Festival was a delightful experience filled with laughter, exceptional performances, and a celebration of Zimbabwean comedic talent.

It showcased the immense potential and creativity within the comedy industry, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained and appreciative of the comedic arts.

However, there is room for improvement with regard to time as sometimes, the audience would wait while logistics were taken care of, something that would have been a deterrent for those who are not patient.