OPC congratulates First Lady

Chronicle Reporter

THE Office of the President and Cabinet has congratulated First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for attaining a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

On Thursday, Dr Mnangagwa was among 6 479 graduates who President Mnangagwa capped after she graduated with a PhD in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University in Gweru.

In a statement yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, said the accolade will add weight to Dr Mnangagwa’s world-famed humanitarian work.

“This well-earned qualification will, without doubt, add even greater weight to her world-famed humanitarian work which entails strong administrative and nutritional dimensions,” he said.

“Besides, the doctoral qualification will inspire the girl child and women in general to aim for the highest academic excellence.”

Dr Rushwaya said the office felt challenged and inspired to better their educational standards for more competent performance of their duties towards the achievement of Vision 2030.

“Hearty congratulations to you, our Dear First Lady, to His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, and to the rest of the Mnangagwa family who stood by her as she burned the midnight oil until her successful graduation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo businessman Mr Tonderai Rice has described the First Lady’s graduation as a valuable addition to her impeccable résumé.

Mr Rice said the First Lady has tirelessly worked to promote destination Zimbabwe, and her PhD is a testament to her deep understanding of the sector.

“She is the mother of our nation and has worked tirelessly to uplift the lives of Zimbabweans through her philanthropic efforts and various initiatives. Her graduation is an inspiration to all Zimbabweans to take education seriously, as it is through education that we can move our country forward,” said Mr Rice, who is involved in the hospitality sector under the banner of Harris Lodges.

“We congratulate our mother for leading from the front in attaining her Doctorate. Our First Lady has worked passionately, particularly towards empowering the girl child and women, and this inspires every young girl, every woman, and indeed to the young boys and men as well.”