OPC stand highlights citizen empowerment and Government transparency

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday made a pit stop at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) where he was impressed by the showcasing of the intricate workings of the OPC, which include Cabinet’s decision-making process and the Executive Dashboard for project monitoring.

The Chief Director for Strategic Communications in the OPC, Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi, said the OPC is known for generating the governing philosophy, ideas, policies and programmes that shape the nation’s direction. It also plays a pivotal role in coordinating the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Government business.

“We are showcasing the Office structure, the Cabinet decision making process, the Executive Dashboard for projects monitoring, testimonials from citizens and communities that are benefiting from the projects being rolled out countrywide and the list of provincial flagship projects,” said Dr Mutambudzi.

The stand also serves as an interactive platform for citizens, with two dedicated desks. One desk invited citizens to submit their CVs for inclusion in a database for potential placement on state enterprise boards.

“We have two desks where citizens are depositing CVs to be put on a database for possible placement on state enterprises boards and a second one giving out procedures for applying for the Presidential Scholarships as well as testimonials from the students studying abroad,” he said.

In his address to the media, President Mnangagwa expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the empowerment initiative, encapsulated in the philosophy “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo,” which translates to “The country is built by its owners.”

According to Dr Mutambudzi the sentiment reflects the administration’s drive towards fostering a sense of ownership and participation among the citizens in the nation-building process.

He also said the President’s visit underscores the government’s dedication to transparency, citizen engagement and the empowerment of individuals through education and governance.