Open call for budding singers

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) in conjunction with Chibuku are calling on unsigned, up-and-coming individual singers and groups across the country to participate in this year’s, “Chibuku Road to Fame.”

The competition to be held provincially has a rallying cry, “Imba Tinzwe, Cula Sizwe Super Star.”

NACZ provincial arts manager, Cleopatra Dube urged budding Bulawayo singers to join in for a chance to levitate their careers.

“I’d like to encourage new comers to register for the competition and all genres are welcome. Test the waters and showcase the best of what you do. The Chibuku Road to Fame has come a long way and it keeps growing.

“The talent in Bulawayo is amazing and we’d love to see Bulawayo shine. Be it maskandi, tshibilika, rhumba, ama piano, afro fusion or acapella, there’s so much amazing talent that we look forward to seeing and hearing. This could be the platform that catapults creatives career to new heights,” she said.

For their efforts, winners will walk away with monetary prizes ranging from US$7 000 to US$15 000 plus a recording contract for those on pole position.

