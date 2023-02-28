Open verse challenge: Sing along to Vuyo Brown’s No Way song on TikTok

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

There is a challenge that’s been trending in the music sector, the open verse challenge that has seen fans and other musicians singing off to their favourite songs.

The user/singer sings part of a song then goes silent and lets the beat play, challenging followers to sing over the open verse with their own lyrics. It basically allows musicians or folks who think they have a great beat and or a catchy hook, or even a verse themselves, to “pass the mic” so to speak, with other creators on TikTok.

Many have taken to their Instagram and TikTok accounts to partake in the challenge and local musician Vuyo Brown has also initiated her own challenge through her song titled No way.

This song was released last month in celebration of her 30th birthday. The song carries a message of being grateful and thankful to God. It is an Afro-infused church song.

“The open verse challenge is still growing and I’m surprised with the number of people that have participated. Their creativity is so amazing and because of that, my team and I are working on having an actual prize,” said Vuyo Brown.

The open verse challenge started off as a small challenge on the TikTok platform, but it later gained more traction when American singer John Legend did it for the song titled Nervous. The open verse challenge saw Mthandazo Gatja, a South African singer, winning the challenge to share a stage with the award-winning singer.

Since then open verse challenges have been the order of the day, hence all talented vocalists do not miss out on the No Way challenge, this could come as a breakthrough in the music scene.