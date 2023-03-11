Breaking News
Renowned educationist Chiromo dies

Renowned educationist Chiromo dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Operation no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: 76 more arrested

11 Mar, 2023 - 15:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Operation no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: 76 more arrested dagga

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested 76 more people in the ongoing operation against drugs, code-named: No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 3 580.

One of the arrested includes a 28-year-old man from Harare who was arrested for illegally cultivating dagga.

In a statement, police confirmed the arrest of Victor Nyasulu (28) of Cotswold Hills, Mabelreign.

Nyasulu was arrested after he was found cultivating 65 dagga plants in his backyard.

Meanwhile in Bulawayo, a 47-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb has been arrested for cultivating and supplying dagga.

This follows an anti-drug campaign that seeks to prevent drug and substance abuse, as well as to weed out drug cartels and peddlers.

According to Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube police acting from a tip-off from members of the public arrested Elliot Sitali (47) for cultivating a dagga tree measuring about 1.5 metres tall.

“Concerned members of the public spotted a plant of dagga which was approximately 1, 5 meters tall growing in the accused person’s garden and made a police report as a tip-off. Police in Entumabne swiftly followed up on the tip leading to the arrest of Sitali.

“Sitali was interviewed and admitted that he was the one who planted the tree for his personal use, as well as to supply the community with the drug. He was taken together with his plant to the police station where he is helping the police with investigations,” said Inspector Ncube.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting