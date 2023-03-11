Operation no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: 76 more arrested

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested 76 more people in the ongoing operation against drugs, code-named: No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 3 580.

One of the arrested includes a 28-year-old man from Harare who was arrested for illegally cultivating dagga.

In a statement, police confirmed the arrest of Victor Nyasulu (28) of Cotswold Hills, Mabelreign.

Nyasulu was arrested after he was found cultivating 65 dagga plants in his backyard.

Meanwhile in Bulawayo, a 47-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb has been arrested for cultivating and supplying dagga.

This follows an anti-drug campaign that seeks to prevent drug and substance abuse, as well as to weed out drug cartels and peddlers.

According to Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube police acting from a tip-off from members of the public arrested Elliot Sitali (47) for cultivating a dagga tree measuring about 1.5 metres tall.

“Concerned members of the public spotted a plant of dagga which was approximately 1, 5 meters tall growing in the accused person’s garden and made a police report as a tip-off. Police in Entumabne swiftly followed up on the tip leading to the arrest of Sitali.

“Sitali was interviewed and admitted that he was the one who planted the tree for his personal use, as well as to supply the community with the drug. He was taken together with his plant to the police station where he is helping the police with investigations,” said Inspector Ncube.