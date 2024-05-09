Operation of Hope lifts burden off Inyathi man

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

FOR 43 years, Mr Calvin Dube (58) from Inyathi in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province, harboured a burden that he carried every day — a fatty lump on his back that seemed to have a life of its own.

What had once been a small, inconspicuous growth had gradually ballooned into a monstrous mass, larger than his head, looming ominously over him like a dark cloud.

The lump, though benign, was a source of constant agony for Mr Dube. Its weight bore down on him, compromising his mobility and causing excruciating pain with every movement.

Simple tasks like bending down to tie his shoelaces or reaching for a cup on a high shelf became monumental challenges, leaving him feeling helpless and frustrated.

Despite the lump causing discomfort and embarrassment, Mr Dube was reluctant to seek medical attention or any intervention. He suffered in silence, enduring the physical and emotional toll of his burden alone.

Months turned into years, and the lump continued to grow, casting a shadow over his life. For Mr Dube, it seemed as though there would be no relief from his suffering until fate intervened in the form of a visiting medical team from Operation of Hope, a United States-based organisation that conducts free surgeries, mostly targeting children born with cleft lip and pallets.

The organisation offered Mr Dube a lifeline — a chance to finally rid himself of the monstrous growth that had plagued him for so long.

He is one of the beneficiaries of the ongoing Operation of Hope programme. The organisation is providing free, life-changing surgery and health care for children through annual camps at the Mpilo Central Hospital.

It is targeting children and adults with cleft lip, cleft palate, or other facial deformations.

Although the organisation prioritizes children with facial disabilities, Mr Dube is one of the few lipoma beneficiaries accommodated during the ongoing programme.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday caught up with Mr Dube just before his surgery and he could not hide his joy with a mixture of trepidation and hope.

“I was born in Zenka but currently live in Nyathi. I started developing this lump when I was 15. When it started, it was small and I ignored it until a few years ago when it continued to grow bigger,” he said.

“I was happy when I got a message that I had been selected to undergo surgery after the screening process. I am now waiting to go for surgery and cannot stop praising God for this lifetime opportunity.”

Lipomas are slow-growing and usually harmless. Rarely, they can be cancerous. Some people have more than one.

Lipomas are just under the skin and move easily when pressure is applied. They commonly occur in the neck, shoulders, back, abdomen, arms and thighs.

Ms Jennifer Trubenbach, the Operation of Hope chief executive officer, said an overwhelming number of clients had been coming for screening including those with lipomas although they were not the targeted group.

She said the team of 16 volunteers who came from the US and Canada prioritised children with cleft lips and pallets.

“We have been overwhelmed with a huge number of people who come for screening with other conditions like lipoma and keloids, which are not a priority as our target is children with cleft lips and pallets,” said Ms Trubenbach.