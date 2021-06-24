Operations resume at SA border

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The movement of commercial and private traffic has resumed at Beitbridge Border Post following the restoration of water supplies at the South African side of the port of entry.

Commercial cargo has in the last three days been piling up at Sadc’s busiest inland port of entry after South Africa temporarily closed its side of the border due to a major fault on the water supply line on Monday.

South Africa’s Revenue Services (SARS) spokesperson, Mr Siphithi Sibeko was not readily available for comment today.

However, border officials at Beitbridge said traffic started moving slowly from midnight on Tuesday.

“Water supplies have been restored and since Wednesday morning we have been pushing traffic going either side of the border,” said a border official.

“We expect to clear most of the traffic by tomorrow morning”.

Long queues of South Africa-bound commercial trucks were seen on the 2 km stretch along the Beitbridge to Bulawayo Road.

The trucks were being cleared to go into either country in batches to avoid clogging the border.

An average of 1200 trucks passes through the Beitbridge border post daily going into either South Africa or Zimbabwe. @tupeyo