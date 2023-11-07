Opposition parties yet to file nomination papers in Matabeleland North

Zanupf Matabeleland North administrator Cde Bigboy Nkiwane awaits issuance of a receipt as payment confirmation for the party's Lupane East and Binga North representatives, Cde Phathisiwe Ncube and Chineka Muchimba

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Lupane, [email protected]

BY midday Tuesday, only the ruling Zanu PF party candidates for Lupane East and Binga North had filed nomination papers at the Lupane Magistrates Court for the December 9 by elections.

In Lupane East, Zanu PF will be represented by Cde Phathisiwe Ncube who narrowly lost to the Citizens Coalition for Change candidate, Mr Bright Moyo in the August 23 harmonised elections.

Cde Ncube received 6 241 votes to Mr Moyo’s 6 476 votes in a contest in which Zapu candidate Mr Mthenjwa Gumbo garnered 881 votes.

For Binga North, Cde Chineka Muchimba had hiS papers accepted by the nomination officer Mr Richard Sibanda.

“I am happy that my papers have been filed, not that I had any doubts at all. I am a firm believer in development projects which is why I didn’t stop working with the people despite having lost in the August elections. This time, this seat goes back to Zanu PF,” said Cde Ncube.

The same sentiments of imminent victory were echoed by Cde Muchimba who added that the proper campaign process gets rolling tomorrow.

“Binga North has been charmed by the developmental works that continue being done by the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa hence my confidence in saying this time around, Zanu PF is prevailing,” said Cde Muchimba.

In the August elections, Zanu PF was represented by Cde Kuda Munsaka who lost to CCC’s Prince Dubeko Sibanda after getting 9 663 votes to Sibanda’s 13 530.