CCC candidates barred from elections - High Court

Opposition party leader Masarira loses Nomination fees case

27 Jul, 2023 - 14:07 0 Views
Opposition party leader Masarira loses Nomination fees case Linda Masarira

The Chronicle

Court Reporter

Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) president Linda Masarira has lost her bid to quash the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) US$20 000 nomination fee for presidential candidates.

Masarira along with Lynette Mudehwe and the Institute for Young Women Development Trust had approached the High Court arguing the fees were too steep for ‘women’.

They wanted an order granting them access to the Constitutional Court on the basis that ZEC’s fees go against Sections 56 and 67 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution.

“My application was dismissed with costs. The judge only read the operational part of the judgement. We will only get to know the reasons when we get a copy of the full judgement. The way forward will be determined after reading the full judgement. The struggle continues unabated,” said Masarira on her twitter handle, after the court ruling.

ZEC also set a US$1,000 nomination fee for legislators.

