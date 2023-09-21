  • Today Thu, 21 Sep 2023

Organisation dupes Zimbabwean passport seekers

Organisation dupes Zimbabwean passport seekers

Online writer

THE Government has warned Zimbabweans seeking passports and national IDs against engaging a bogus organisation calling itself http://makombeofficial.org as they would lose their hard-earned money.

In a Statement on X (Twitter), the Civil Registry Department advised members of the public against dealing with the organisation.

@CivilRegZim would like to inform the public of a fraudulent website http://makombeofficial.org purporting to provide online passport application, birth certificate, and ID services to the public. Members of the public are strongly advised to disregard it,” read the statement.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments