Orlando Pirates supporter Goodenough Sithole dies

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

GOODENOUGH Sithole is no more!

On Friday, football fans around South Africa and Zimbabwe woke up to the news of the passing of one of the most creative supporters in South African football history. The cause of death and his age were not disclosed at the time of writing. The Buccaneers fan would attend matches dressed as a woman and that made him a household name.

The sad news was shared by the Orlando Pirates Gugulethu branch fan account on social media.

The post read, “Greater #GugulethuBranch mourns the sad and Ultimately passing of one of the club’s staunch supporters Mr. Goodenough Sithole.” “We convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to his family, close friends and everyone who was close to him. May our heavenly Father comfort you all during this extremely difficult time. May his soul repose peacefully #GugulethuBranch #OnceAlways.”GoodEnough.”

His English might not have been good enough but Goodenough made amends on other facets of his career as a football fan.

Case in point, his gear spoke volumes and the interview he made with a reporter some years back made him the famous, “Mr 5 Skippers” an allusion to one donning many kits in support of their team.

For the Soweto giants, he would put on a show, and peculiar to him was his incredible rise to fame was his love for the football club and his quotes. In an interview with football journalists, he would say things such as “Is not make sure”, and “I love it for the Pirates.”

Sithole was the sort of person one would term a “die-hard” fan and reminded people of yesteryear local fans who wouldn’t miss a game of football.

Sithole was to Orlando Pirates what Mgijimi and Mfundisi are to Highlanders Football Club as he wouldn’t miss a Bucs match. Condolence messages poured in from the football fraternity and those beyond. The Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe issued her condolence message to Sithole’s family.

“I am saddened about the passing of Goodenough Sithole, who was not only a football fan but a staunch Buccaneer till the end. The sport and football fraternity has lost one of its greatest supporters. We convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathy,” she said. – @eMKlass_49