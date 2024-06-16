ORNA Create: Uniting Southern African creatives through global music collaboration

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

IN a world that often divides, one visionary collaboration is working to unite young creatives across borders through the universal language of music.

In a bold move to promote cross-cultural collaboration and empower emerging artistes, the ORNA Create Cultural Remixed Music Programme which is an initiative by ZIMELA has launched a revolutionary initiative that brings together talented musicians from across the globe.

The programme, which is a brainchild of ZIMELA’s Mbongisani Bhekokuhle Dube, Grammy winning producer, Dennis White aka Latroit, and Ivan Turanjan, aims to create a platform for young artistes to showcase their gifts and gain global recognition.

In an interview, ZIMELA’s representative Babalwa Mni unpacked the collaboration.

“Mbongisani Dube, Dennis White and Ivan Turanjan have one vision in common and this is one of giving emerging talent a platform to showcase their gifts. The common vision weaved the collaboration of light into a golden thread, like an open thread of an unfinished story. Dube initiated many youth initiatives dating back to 2018, when he met in South Africa amazing creatives such as Jason from Unknown Union, being the creative director he is Dube collaborated with Jason in telling African Narratives.

“Fate would have Dennis meeting Jason in the USA, furthering the African story telling it through Fashion on foreign lands. Dennis at the time was working on an African-based Remix and looked for a creative director to tell the African story authentically. He got introduced to Dube, and the rest in history.

“The dynamic framework that has driven was the grey-haired and experienced collaborating with the young, dynamic and relentless. Dube is one of the leaders of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce Youth Commission, a serial entrepreneur, co-founder of OURS Space, an award-winning deep-tech start-up and Director of Pillar Schools. Mr Dube’s pure dedication to youth initiatives since 2018 fuelled the development of the ORNA programme.

“The programme’s ultimate goal is to empower young artistes from the Global South, provide them with market access, and promote cultural exchange through music collaboration,” said Mni.

Focused on expanding its reach and fostering cross-border cultural collaboration, ORNA aimed to be a bridge between regions. Meanwhile, across the globe, American producer Latroit sought to engage young African artistes with his project.

Their shared passion for youth development, creativity, and innovation sparked a connection. This meeting of minds led to the birth of ORNA Create Cultural Remixed a program designed to empower young artists across the Global South and create vital market access for them.

Mni said Dube and Latroit embarked on a search for like-minded individuals, ultimately finding Ivan Turanjan, a key individual in the success of the Red Bull Music Academy, and Red Bull Studio Programmes in South Africa, supporting talents such as Black Coffee, Culoe de Song and Crosby Bolani. Through the collaboration of these three brought forward, ORNA Create, Culture Remixed Musical Programme was born.

The initiative, which has been met with widespread acclaim, has already yielded impressive results, with its “Good Life” project featuring a reimagined version of the dance classic “Good Life” by Inner City, performed by the Soweto Gospel Choir and DJ Groove Terminator.

Dube outlined two key components that the project is anchored on.

“We believe that good collaboration is made possible with the presence of two premises: firstly there is a common objective and goal, and secondly, a safe space to facilitate the creative process,” said Dube.

His colleague, Turanjan preached the element of cross-border cultural exchange as key to this project.

“We understand that culture exchange needed to resonate with all cultures across the world by combining elements that has the potential to attract a broader audience,” he said.

The project’s focus on cross-border cultural collaboration is a testament to the power of unity and creativity. By bringing together artists from different regions, the programme exposes them to new ideas and influences, potentially leading to innovation and growth within the Southern African music scene.

The ORNA Create Cultural Remixed Music Programme has already made a significant impact on the creative industries in Southern Africa. The programme’s emphasis on cultural exchange and collaboration has created a new wave of creativity, with artistes from different regions coming together to produce unique and innovative music.

The programme’s success is not limited to its creative output alone. The initiative has also provided a platform for emerging artistes to gain global recognition, with its international distribution channels and partnerships with major music platforms such as GRAMMY.com’s “Global Spin” platform.

The ORNA programme is currently in a roll out of a new cohort of musicians and collaborate with There Is A Light Foundation on a remix challenge for the song “Footsteps” by SIS and HOLY GROUND until end of June. The winners are guaranteed to walk home with 500USD, a featured spot, and 50 percent royalties from their contributions.

As the programme continues to grow and evolve, it is clear that its impact will be felt far beyond the borders of Southern Africa. The programme’s focus on cross-border cultural collaboration has created a new model for creative expression, one that is driven by a shared passion for creativity and innovation.

