Oscar Mbo, Kelvin Momo, Young Stunna to headline “Any Given Sunday” event

Sipepisiwe Moyo,[email protected]

The inaugural “Any Given Sunday” event, set to take place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo on August 11 is set to satisfy diverse musical tastes with a stellar line-up of artistes from different genres.

It will be headlined by South African DJ, Oscar Mbo, Kelvin Momo and Young Stunna, alongside Harare’s Master H. The hosts will be Virginia Tlou, Sky, and Ben with MCs Mtkay Ntwana and Nate. On the decks will be DJ Liz, DJ Prince Eskhosini, CrazyDee, Umlungu Omnyama, and Wellyonz.

Event organiser Nkosana Nyathi shared that ‘Any Given Sunday’ will be a bi-annual event, set to also take place every December.

“‘Any Given Sunday’ is a new concept we will be running in August and December. We will feature many artistes from various genres performing throughout the day. With Master H from Harare, Young Stunna, and Kelvin Momo, this event is set to be quite big.

“It’s set to be a highlight on Bulawayo’s entertainment calendar, bringing together a dynamic mix of artistes and DJs,” Nyathi expressed.