Oskido recognised for 30 years of musical influence with Metro FM Lifetime Achievement Award

Oscar Mdlongwa, widely known as Oskido, a legendary figure in the music industry, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Metro FM awards last Saturday in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Oskido, the co-founder of the influential kwaito group Kalawa Jazmee, expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt video posted on YouTube.

“First of all, I want to thank the creator, my family, my musical family at Kalawa Jazmee, and of course my fans. I also want to thank the Metro FM Awards for making these past 30 years so special. All I can say is that it’s a blessing from the creator.

“I measure my success by the number of people I’ve groomed and brought into the industry. This award is not just for me. It’s for everyone who has been part of this incredible journey, from kwaito to house, amapiano, and the entire explosion of South African music that has captivated the world,” Oskido said.

The music legend also offered some words of wisdom to the youth: “If you are out there as a young person, if God gives you something make sure you share it with others. Legends never give up.”

Oskido’s influential work has not only shaped the musical landscape but has also paved the way for future generations in the vibrant world of South African music.