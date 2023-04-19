Oskido to headline Boity’s exclusive pool party in Vic Falls

Showbiz Reporter

WITH just a week left before the much-awaited Victoria Falls Carnival comes to life, event organisers have shared that SA-based DJ, Oskido will be playing at Boity’s pool party.

Boity Thulo, a popular South African media personality was a hit at last year’s carnival as she hosted an exclusive pool party at the Elephant Hills Resort to launch and promote her BT Signature sparkling drink in the country. She went on to perform on the carnival’s main stage.

Following the success of this event, organisers of the carnival have given her a platform to host the party again this year. And they have sweetened the deal by putting one of the carnival acts, Oskido to rock the decks.

Sharing the inclusion of Oskido to the party on Wednesday, Vic Falls Carnival organisers teased fans of the event.

“You were either at Boity’s Pool Party last year or you heard about it and wished you were there. This year when she returns with the sequel on Saturday 29 April, you gonna want to say you were.

“Join her and friends for an all-white affair, washed down with the ultimate peach frizzante, her very own BT Signature. The afternoon will be soundtracked by incredible local and international Afrobeats DJs, headlined by Oskido on the edge of the Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre.”

They said the party will start at midday with tickets pegged at US$30.

This time, attendees will be expected to wear all white as that is the theme of the event.

Certainly, this will be a party not to miss for those who want to have a good time at the carnival. And Boity is an amazing host who knows just how to host guests and make them all feel special. Watching her handle herself at last year’s party, she was very welcoming, interacting with almost everyone who attended her event. Her BT drinks that were handed out for free were there in abundance!

Sharing a video of last year’s happenings, Boity said: “Vic Falls Carnival 2023 is back and I cannot wait to be part of it again! If last year’s BT Signature pool party was anything to go by, I cannot wait for this coming one.”

From the party, Boity, like Oskido is billed to perform on the carnival main stage alongside the likes of Black Motion, Musa Keys, Jah Prayzah, Enzo Ishall and Anita Jaxson.

The carnival is set to run from April 28 to 30 at the Elephant Hills Resort.