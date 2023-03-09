Oskido to perform at Victoria Falls Carnival

Showbiz Reporter

House music godfather, Oskido (real name Oscar Mdlongwa) who has been seemingly spending most of his time selecting wigs for his skits as Sis Judy on TikTok will be taking to the decks soon as he is set to grace the Victoria Falls Carnival this year.

A popular figure on TikTok due to his Sis Judy comic antics, it remains to be seen if the artiste will be bringing his wigs with him to give fans a double treat of a set from Oskido and a comic skit of Sis Judy.

But one thing is that people are guaranteed a quality performance from the legendary kwaito/house artiste and DJ who has been in the music business for over 26 years.

The carnival which will be taking place in Livingstone and Victoria Falls is set to run from April 28 to 30 with more artistes set to be unveiled as the event nears. Thirty artistes are set to perform with Musa Keys, Enzo Ishall, Khoisan, Mac G & Sol, Anita Jaxson, Black Motion, LKG, Mafikizolo, Top Cheri, DJ Rimo, Jah Prayzah and 9umba Toss Mdoovar having booked slots thus far.