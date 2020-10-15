Oskido’s father dies

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

LEGENDARY music producer Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa’s father has succumbed to Covid-19, with the Kalawa Jazmee supremo describing him as a great who inspires him.

According to sources, Oskido’s father, Esaph Mdlongwa died at Bulawayo’s Mater Dei Hospital yesterday afternoon.

The South Africa based Oskido broke the news to his fans on the microblogging site Twitter this morning along with pictures of him and his father.

“It’s with great sadness 2 let you know that I have lost my old man due to COVID19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve showed us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlang,” posted Oskido.

Politician and South Africa Minister of Transport Fikile Mabulula was among a whole host of celebrities to console Oskido saying: “Condolences My brother may your old man rest in eternal peace. Strength to you and family.”

Renowned DJ Black Coffee said: “Condolences Bhuda.”

And also, hip hop artiste Cassper Nyovest said: “Condolences grootman.”

– @bonganinkunzi