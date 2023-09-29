Ostallos, Kapoikulu case deferred

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE trial of six Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) members was Friday deferred to October 13, after the trial failed to kick off due to lack of evidence on the part of the accused persons.

The six, legislator for Pelandaba-Tshabalala Gift ‘‘Ostallos’’ Siziba, Bulawayo Central Member of Parliament Surrender Kapoikulu, Ward 20 Councillor Simbarashe Dube, former Ward 20 Councillor Enerst Rafamoyo, party members Lovewell Mwinde and Tendai Masotsha are facing charges of defacing campaign posters belonging to a fellow CCC member, Ms Soneni Moyo whom they also insulted.

They initially appeared in court on September 15 before the case was postponed to Friday, which was then further postponed.

The accused, through their defense, requested the court to grant them time to gather evidence from mobile service provider Econet to provide a call history and location to ascertain Siziba’s whereabouts on August 16, 2023.

The State did not oppose the request, which was granted by the presiding magistrate Mr Progress Murandu.

Presenting the case for the State on its initial remand Mr Denmark Chihombe said on August 16 this year, the six went to Pelandaba shops, where they defaced campaign posters for Ms Soneni Moyo and replaced them with Siziba’s posters.

The accused then went to Ms Soneni’s house and parked their vehicle outside her gate and started hurling insults at her accusing her of being a sell-out and a prostitute.

They were then remanded out of custody on their own cognizance to 29 September.

The accused were represented by Mr Tinashe Runganga who requested an order to obtain a call history and location from Econet to ascertain Siziba’s whereabouts on 16 August.

Two of the CCC members, Siziba and Kapoikulu are also facing other charges, where Siziba is being accused of inciting violence that rocked Barbourfields Stadium, while Kapoikulu is facing charges of negligent driving emanating from 2021.

Kapoikulu was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle, which resulted in three people being hospitalized.

The incident occurred on June 21, 2021 at around 7pm along Burnside Road in Bulawayo.

According to court papers, Kapoikulu was driving a Jeep Ranger registered under his name when he encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in him ramming into a Toyota Hilux which was being driven by Mr Mayibongwe Ncube.

As a result of the accident, three people who were in Kapoikulu’s vehicle sustained injuries and had to be rushed to hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Police attended the scene and established that Kapoikulu was on the wrong side of the law.

Kapoikulu is reported to have failed to keep a proper look out for oncoming traffic, speeding and failed to stop or react reasonably when the accident seemed imminent.

The legislator was supposed to appear in court on September 8 but defaulted resulting in a warrant of arrest being issued against him.

The warrant of arrest was later cancelled after his lawyer appeared in court on his behalf on Monday, and a trial date has been set for October 23.