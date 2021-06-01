OTB Looks advises Bosso to approach Castle Lager and Fidelity Insurance for royalties

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders’ technical sponsor OTB Looks has advised the club to take advantage of the Castle Lager and Fidelity Insurance logos inscribed on the fans’ replica jerseys by approaching the two organisations for royalties.

OTB Looks chief executive officer Peter Chiveso said they put the logos as a free add on for the clubs to make the replicas as identical as possible to the playing kit, but the onus was on the club to negotiate a deal with the brand owners.

“It’s excellent marketing for Castle and Fidelity that actually hasn’t cost them a cent. The clubs should be taking advantage of this and getting something out of it. Imagine if Bosso sell 5 000 replicas; that’s 5 000 moving billboards for Castle and Fidelity across the country and worldwide. These organisations have huge marketing budgets, which the clubs can potentially tap into,” said Chiveso.

He said the two brands don’t have to necessarily enter into sponsorship agreements with Highlanders, but could show gratitude and appreciation by buying and giving to their employees or customers as gifts.

“The clubs benefit from the purchase, and the brands get their brand out to the people. Someone needs to approach the marketing people at these organisations and make a simple pitch,” he said.

OTB Looks and Highlanders have a three-year relationship, which was initially meant to kick-off last year, but Chiveso revealed last week that due to the outbreak of Covid-19, which paralysed football last year, the relationship effectively kicks off this year.