Other 14 Premier League clubs divided on sanctions for Super League rebels

Players from Leeds United, one of the other 14 Premier League clubs, wore 'Football Is For The Fans' T-shirts during the warm-up prior to kick-off against Liverpool on Monday

The other 14 Premier League clubs are divided on whether the ‘Big Six’ should face sanctions after they abandoned their plans to join a European Super League, Sky Sports News has been told.

One senior club official has said they want to pursue the possibility of punishments because they feel there is a clear breach of Premier League rules, and a precedent must be set to act as a deterrent to possible future breakaways.

Premier League Rule L9 says any member club needs prior written approval by the Board to enter a new competition, and this official says that rule has “patently been broken” by the rebels signing an agreement to join the proposed Super League.

An executive at another Premier League club has told Sky Sports News that any sanction imposed on the ‘Big Six’, such as points deductions or fines would hurt the wrong people – the players, managers, and, crucially, the fans of those clubs.

Instead, they advocate the Premier League rules being tightened for the future, but they say the ‘Big Six’ should be welcomed back into the fold quickly, because “there has to be a measure of realism” here, with those six clubs so crucial to the “overall commercial and sporting success” of the league.

There is likely to be another meeting of the 14 Premier League clubs – possibly even later on Wednesday – to discuss what should happen next. – Sky Sports