Our people come first — President

President Mnangagwa speaks to Midal Cables Group chief operations officer Mr Sunil Sharma (second from right), during a tour of aluminium manufacturing company in Maputo, yesterday.-Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Kudakwashe Mugari in Maputo, Mozambique

FOLLOWING the upgrading of relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, focus now shifts to trade, transport, energy, agriculture, and technology, sectors that impact the lives and livelihoods of the people of the two Republics.

On Monday, Zimbabwe and Mozambique upgraded relations from the level of a Permanent Joint Commission, chaired by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, to a Bi-National Commission (BNC), chaired by the Heads of State.

Speaking at a State banquet hosted in his honour by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday night, President Mnangagwa said his administration, which has reached out to all nations, is determined to uplift the livelihoods of its people.

“Our partnership has transformed into a vibrant bilateral relationship founded on the common socio-economic aspirations of our two peoples. I am, therefore, pleased that trade between our two countries has continued on an upward trajectory.

This co-operation cuts across all sectors of the economy, including transport, energy, agriculture, health, education, and environment, among others. Our visit, therefore, affords us an opportunity to enhance co-operation in existing programmes, while we explore possibilities for co-operation in new areas,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the 12th session of the Zimbabwe-Mozambique JPCC held last November was the final session as the two countries transition to a BNC.

“This should result in the speedy implementation of our agreements towards improving the quality of life of our peoples”.

The President said the two countries have existing projects and concrete proposals to connect people through modern roads, rail networks, seaports, and other ports of entry. The port facilities provide petroleum products by pipeline to Harare.

“I am delighted to note that Mozambique Airline (LAM) resumed flights to Harare while Fastjet Zimbabwe is finalising arrangements to commence flights on the same route. We are grateful to Mozambique for linking Zimbabwe to the seas through the port of Beira which is our main gateway to the rest of the world,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s visit also saw the country being invited to participate in the Mpanda Nkuwa Hydropower plant which entails the construction of a hydropower station in the Tete province of Mozambique.

With African countries coming together, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Mozambique should take advantage of opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) to increase trade with other countries on the continent to stimulate growth and advance continental integration.

Going down memory lane, President Mnangagwa said relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, which predate the two nations’ Independence, should be sustained and entrenched.

“We must never tire of speaking about this important legacy for the benefit of the young generations who are the future of our two countries. They too should have a grounded appreciation of our rich shared history rooted in our struggle for Independence, freedom and democracy,” he said.

Turning to terrorist activities affecting the Mozambique province of Cabo Delgado, President Mnangagwa commended President Nyusi for his tough stance against terrorism and promised that Zimbabwe will stand shoulder to shoulder with its neighbour until peace and stability prevail.

The President also took the opportunity to enunciate policies being implemented by the Second Republic to improve the well-being of Zimbabweans including Vision 2030.

“My Government continues to implement other economic reforms aimed at improving the country’s investment climate over and above reforms in the political and governance area. We are consolidating and entrenching constitutionalism, democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s visit to Mozambique affords the two countries an opportunity to enhance co-operation in existing programmes while exploring new areas of interest.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa is expected back in the country today after a successful three-day State visit that saw agreements being signed in the areas of Justice and Legal Affairs, Aeronautical Search and Rescue Services, and Science and Technology.