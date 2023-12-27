Out goes 2G, 3G in comes LTE

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

IN line with global trends, local mobile network operators are moving away from the deployment of 2G and 3G technologies to long-term evolution (LTE) which offers high capacity, and faster download and upload speeds, the Postal and

Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has said.

In a statement accompanying its third-quarter performance report for the telecommunications sector, Potraz said a net total of 164 new base stations were deployed in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 363 base stations deployed in the second quarter.

The net total represents all base stations including LTE, 2G, 3G, and 5G deployed by Econet, NetOne and Telecel during the quarter under review.

“As the world moves towards faster technologies, the sector has been moving away from the deployment of 2G and 3G technologies in favour of LTE which offers high capacity, and faster download and upload speeds. This is evidenced by 217 LTE deployments made in the quarter under review by mobile network operators,” said Potraz.

The regular said Econet leads in base station deployment with 55,5 percent 2G, 50,8 percent 3G, 55,3 percent LTE and 100 percent 5G.

NetOne has 31 percent 2G, 35,5 percent 3G and 44 percent LTE, while Telecel has 13,5 percent 2G, 12,7 percent 3G and 0,8 percent LTE.

Econet is the one with 5G infrastructure hence it enjoys 100 percent market share.

“Telecel is lagging in the deployment of Next Generation Technologies, with only 0,8 percent market share of LTE deployments,” said Potraz.

NetOne is currently undertaking a substantial network upgrade aimed at consistently delivering exceptional services.

Meanwhile, Potraz said the total number of active mobile telephone subscriptions grew by a margin of 6 percent to reach 14 794 579 as of 30 September 2023, from 13 955 937, recorded in the second quarter.

As a result, the regulator said the mobile penetration rate hiked to 97,5 percent from 91,9 percent recorded in the second quarter of the year.

“Growth in mobile subscriptions was heavily driven by the expansion of NetOne’s subscriber base. Telecel’s subscriber base continued to diminish in the quarter under review, whereas Econet realised a marginal growth of 2,2 percent,” said Potraz.

Potraz said mobile voice traffic grew significantly by 30 percent to a record 3,29 billion minutes from 2,53 billion minutes recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

The sector realised growth in mobile voice traffic in the third quarter of 2023.

“This may be attributed to an eroded voice tariff which fluctuated around USD 0,01 or on net calls throughout the quarter. On-net bundles and promotions by operators also played a big role in the significant traffic growth which resulted in a 37,5 percent surge in net-on-net traffic, which is without doubt, the major traffic growth driver in the quarter under review,” said Potraz.

Mobile Internet and data traffic increased by 6,2 percent to a record 44,67 Petabytes in the third quarter from 42,06 Petabytes recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Econet and Telecel recorded growths in mobile internet and data traffic in the quarter under review.

NetOne recorded a decline in internet and data traffic by a margin of 18,9 percent.

“Despite the decline by NetOne, total Internet and data traffic for mobile network operators increased significantly by 6,2 percent, owing to a 15,5 percent growth in traffic by Econet. Telecel also experienced a huge jump in Internet traffic,” said POTRAZ. — @SikhulekelaniM1.