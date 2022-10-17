Out of sight…The struggles of a suddenly blind man

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

STARING into space oblivious of the movement in front of him, Mr Mthokozisi Ndlovu (30) who is visually impaired, stands patiently in a queue as he waits for his turn to have his eyes checked in Tsholotsho’s Godzo area under Chief Magama.

Mr Ndlovu who was accompanied by his sister does not know what caused his blindness in June this year.

It all started with an itchy eye and the condition became worse resulting in him being short-sighted.

Early this month his condition worsened and he lost his sight.

A former cross-border trader, Mr Ndlovu said it is hard for him to accept what befell him.

He spoke to the Chronicle last week as the world celebrated World Sight Day, a day that is commemorated annually on the second Thursday of October across the globe.

In Tsholotsho, villagers had the privilege of having eye examinations and some got spectacles, courtesy of Sight Savers, an international charity working to prevent blindness and support equality for people with disabilities.

The organisation partnered the Ministry of Health and Child Care to offer free bookings for operations, spectacles and eye drops depending on one’s condition.

Mr Ndlovu said he left his job as a cross-border trader and is now living with his sisters due to his condition.

“I was the breadwinner but now I cannot even do a single thing because I am blind. I need help even when I am dressing. This is degrading to me as a man,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said he did not know what caused his blindness given that he did not have any problems with his sight.

“I was fine and the next thing I could not see. This problem is worse than death for me,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said depending on other people for survival is not easy especially since he was a breadwinner.

He said he hoped Sight Savers would help him regain his sight as he has previously visited a clinic but they could not help.

Mr Ndlovu occasionally shielded his eyes from the scotching sun.

In the same queue was a 11-year-old boy Elvis Mabhena who is in Grade Four at Magama Primary School.

He lives with his parents in Godzo Village.

The boy lost sight in one eye and he said at school some children sometimes laugh at him because of his condition.

“I want the Sight Savers to help me restore sight in the other eye. I wish to have two eyes that function properly. My teachers at school told me Sight Savers help children who have eyesight problems,” said the little boy.

Sight Savers country Director, Mr Peter Bare said loss of sight causes suffering for those affected.

“We are going to be offering these services to all including school children. In Zimbabwe eye conditions are among the top five causes of the outpatient visits and leading cause of blindness. This calls for concerted efforts in the provision of quality eye care services,” said Mr Bare.

He said it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that children who struggle particularly at school get eye examinations and spectacles.

The Tsholotsho District Medical Officer Dr Mbonisi Nyathi said the Ministry of Health and Child Care is happy to host the commemorations in the district.–@flora_sibanda