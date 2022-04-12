Breaking News
Woman dies after collapsing in Bulawayo city centre

Woman dies after collapsing in Bulawayo city centre

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Out to own the streets, Street King releases another single

12 Apr, 2022 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Out to own the streets, Street King releases another single Takudzwa Mariba aka Street King

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent 

NEW kid on the hip-hop block Street King (real name Takudzwa Mariba) has released another single titled Hold on Baby.

The artiste who introduced himself to the industry last month through a track titled Ride or Die that featured songstress CMK, has shown that he is in the rap industry to stay.

Said Street King: “As a new artiste, I’m yet to get there as only a few people know my music. I’m working hard to prove my seriousness. The latest song was produced by Neshville while the video was shot by Afri-Art. I promise to continue working extensively so that I grow my brand.” – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting