Out to own the streets, Street King releases another single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

NEW kid on the hip-hop block Street King (real name Takudzwa Mariba) has released another single titled Hold on Baby.

The artiste who introduced himself to the industry last month through a track titled Ride or Die that featured songstress CMK, has shown that he is in the rap industry to stay.

Said Street King: “As a new artiste, I’m yet to get there as only a few people know my music. I’m working hard to prove my seriousness. The latest song was produced by Neshville while the video was shot by Afri-Art. I promise to continue working extensively so that I grow my brand.” – @mthabisi_mthire