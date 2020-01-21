Outcry over Matobo RDC tariffs increase

21 Jan, 2020 - 00:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Outcry over Matobo RDC tariffs increase

The Chronicle

Desmond Nleya, Business Reporter

MATOBO Rural District Council in Matabeleland South province is at loggerheads with businesspeople operating at different business centres in the district after the local authority increased tariffs for this year by more than 1 500 percent.

The tariffs increased to $5 600 from $300 last year.

In separate interviews last week, businesspeople in the district lamented the new tariffs describing them as outrageous and retrogressive to business growth and development.

“This is quite ridiculous. We cannot afford such amounts because our businesses are not realising such money. We will be forced to charge exorbitant prices to raise money for council which is not fair to our customers,” said Mr Isaac Ngwenya who operates a general dealer shop in Gwandavale.

Another businessman, Mr Moffat Moyo from the same district echoed similar sentiments saying the new fees were too high. 

“Council is already demanding the new fees despite the outcry from the business community. They are saying those who cannot afford can spread the payments over four months which means they acknowledge that the fees are too high. Our businesses are in rural areas and we cannot afford to raise such amounts even if  the payment is spread over four months,” he said.

Mr Mthunzi Dube who is also from the same area said the new tariffs which have already been approved were exorbitant and there is need for council to reduce them to affordable levels.

“I think our council is the most expensive because our counterparts in Gwanda district are paying as little as $1 000,” he said.

Umzingwane RDC has also increased tariffs to $5 000 from $356 in 2019.

Matobo RDC chief executive officer Mr Elvis Sibanda confirmed the new tariffs saying the fees were inclusive of licensing fees, development levy and leases. 

He said the fee hikes were necessitated by the prevailing economic situation.

“It’s true that we have increased our tariffs to $5 600 in tandem with the prevailing economic environment.

“Some businesspeople have already paid and the deadline for payment is January 31,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Umzingwane RDC were fruitless. — @desmond ndazi.

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting