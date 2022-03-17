Outdoor fun for families at art gallery

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

THE National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) Bulawayo will next Saturday host a family show meant to bring together loved ones to an outdoor space of entertainment.

Slated for the gallery’s car park, the event will be headlined by Great Stars Ijongosi who will be supported by Abanqobi and Gogo Nasi’ngijo while Future will be the MC.

Organisers Dab Three Events director Archford Hadebe said: “We are going to be having a family show on March 26 which will start off at 5pm. It seeks to bring together families to enjoy quality live entertainment.

“The show is part of our strategy as a company to promote local acts and help them become major headliners in other shows as we believe they have what it takes to pull crowds and serenade them,” said Hadebe. – @mthabisi_mthire