Outgoing Indian Ambassador Vijay Khanduja pay courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa was paid a courtesy call by outgoing Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Vijay Khanduja at State House in Harare this morning.

Ambassador Khanduja said the pipeline was one of many projects that the India Government is involved in partnership with Zimbabwe, such as health, agriculture and infrastructural development.

The Indian Government, financing contractor for the 42km water pipeline connecting Hwange Power Station to the Deka High Lift Pump Station on the Zambezi River, last week handed over the completed project to the Government of Zimbabwe through the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC).

President Mnangagwa commissioned the project.

Exim Bank of India funded the project through a US$48,1 million credit line to ensure the extended Hwange Power Station, Units 7 and 8, has adequate water for boilers and cooling, with an extra supply for the local Deka community.

The Deka Upgrade Project started on October 1 2021, with President Mnangagwa officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the pipeline in March 2022.

The 962mm pipeline runs parallel to the existing one used by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) for water supply to the power station and Hwange community.