Outstanding players from Zifa Southern Region Division One

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region have not ruled out the possibility of rewarding players that excelled in the just ended Division One league.

Traditionally, the region holds awards where the best eleven, player, coach of the year are named. After the end of this year’s campaign Zifa have been mum on the player awards.

“It’s a situation that we are managing. Obviously, we want to honor the players and will be updating on the progress,” said Zifa board member Tizirayi Luphahla.

With the Zifa Southern region Division One now rested, It’s a good time to assess some of the talent that have shown bright in the last season.

Chronicle Sports together with D and F Multimedia who streamed the games on social media came up with a list of players that excelled in the past season.

ZPC Hwange

Obert Malajila (25), the forward who joined ZPC Hwange from Mainline midseason was impressive throughout. Malajila, together with winger Prosper Mathe (28) and Justun Kaunda (31) were the reason the electricity-men finished second.

Arenel

The midfield duo of Brian Jaravaza and Zibusiso Dambo (30) were key in the surprise third place finish for the Bulawayo outfit. Jaravaza, showed class and he was outstanding throughout the season showing that he once played in the premier league. Right back Gabriel ‘GD 6’ Dlodlo (25) is another player that shone like a beacon for the sweet-makers, there is no doubt why he is on the radar of many PSL clubs. Other players that stood out for Arenel include hard running striker Reason Sibanda (24), utility player Nqobizitha Mpofu (28) and the center back pairing of Polite Mwenda and Charlton Siamalonga.

Talen Vision

Although Calvin Chigonero (21) was Talen Vision’s best player the club played an exciting brand of football. The two full backs Kimjoe Sibanda and Brian Rusinga were other players that impressed in the gold and black outfit.

Ratanang

The centre back pairing of captain Moreblessing Ernesto (22) and Michael Dube (20) is the reason why the Dan Ndlovu coached outfit finished in the top half of the table. The rock-solid duo played together at Bantu Leopards under the tutelage of current Ratanang assistant coach Chipo Tsodzo. Andrea Nakai Siziba is another player that stood out for Ratanang.

Mosi Rovers

Jonah Ryan Ncube was undoubtedly the clubs best player scoring 15 goals. He could have been on 16 goals but his goal against Binga Pirates was deducted from his season’s total after he played when he was on suspension.

Emakhandeni Pirates

The club provided entertainment in the league with an attacking brand that always kept fans on the edge of their seats. Forward Pride Mzamba (22) was the most outstanding player while Tino Chitete and Mthabisi Sibanda (22) were also exciting. Mzamba scored 7 goals with several assists while Chitete was the club top goalscorer with 13 goals and Sibanda scored 8. The trio scored 28 of Emakhandeni’s 44 goals.

Mountain Climbers

Forgotten former Highlanders juniors hotshot Happiness ‘Okocha’ Marozwa joined the team mid-season from Indosakusa and Roger Ncube brought the best out of him. His combination in midfield with another exciting talent Prince Ndiripo ensured that Climbers finish 9th and survive relegation.

Bosso 90

The Highlanders FC developmental side commanded big crowds in their matches and they had a good run in the second half of the season, where Prince Nyathi who was dropped from the first team formed a solid partnership in defence with Musawenkosi Minenzhi (20).

They were shielded by their best player Gillian Nyathi (21) with midfielder Simba Madzivire (20) and winger Charlton Nyahanana also impressive. McKinno Mushore’s goals were crucial with goalkeeper Gerald Sibanda (20) son to Ndodana Sibanda also being amongst the best goalkeepers in the league.

Ajax Hotspurs

Midfielder Ashybold Maphosa (28) was the light in a gloomy season for Ajax Hotspurs as they got relegated. The young midfielder was impressive throughout the season.

Zimbabwe Saints

It was a disappointing season for Chikwata but midfielder Amos Ncube was impressive. Centre back Tanyaradzwa Saurombe who joined the club from Chapungu also played well together with the former Indosakusa duo of Mbusi Nyoni and Godkonws Moyo.

Hwange

Right back Kelly Shiyandidi (23) had a great season together with goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya. Marceline Mlilo is another youngster who will likely illuminate the scene in the PSL.

CIWU

Utility player Nqobile Nyoni had a great season and so did center back Godfrey Nyandoro. Their tenacity also made sure that CIWU survive relegation.

Quality Foods

They provided the league top goal scorer Stanson Khanye. The 25-year-old Khanye scored 19 goals and was linked with a number of PSL teams. Quality Foods had Nkosinomusa Khanye doing well before he went AWOL towards the end of the season.

Binga Pirates

The Binga outfit was a surprise package in the 2022 season. They played a beautiful passing game with midfielders Thobani Ncube and Hubbert Ncube doing well for the club. Skipper Pride Muleya was also impressive while Owen Milanzi was snapped up by ZPC during the mid-season break having impressed for Binga.

Casmyn

Forward Wilfred Jimu was the club’s best player, scoring crucial goals as well as providing assists.

Mainline

Striker Proud Khuphe (21) was the Plumtree side’s best player finishing with 8 goals.

Indlovu Iyanyathela

Clememt Chimimba was bold enough to try out youngsters and the move paid off. Striker Brendon Tshuma and defender Bekezela Mpofu were impressive for the army side.

[email protected]